Sweden’s Underwater Hunter-Gatherer Burial

Tuesday, February 13, 2018

VÄSTERÅS, SWEDEN—According to a Live Science report, archaeologists have excavated the site of an unusual burial of 11 adults and an infant in east-central Sweden. Some 8,000 years ago, the burial, now in a forested region, was at the bottom of a lake. The skulls of seven of the hunter-gatherer adults bore signs of partially healed blunt-force trauma. “Somebody gave them love and care after this [trauma] and healed them back to life again,” said Fredrik Hallgren of the Cultural Heritage Foundation in Västerås, Sweden. Two of the skulls, one of which contained a piece of brain tissue, were found mounted on wooden stakes that may have served as handles, and may have broken through the water’s surface after the skulls were placed on top of the large stones at the base of the burial site. The surviving brain tissue suggests the person was placed in the water shortly after death, but some of the other skulls may have been placed there long after the deaths of the individuals. The carefully arranged bones of wild boar, red deer, moose, and roe deer were also found. “It’s a very enigmatic structure,” Hallgren said. “We really don’t understand the reason why they did this and why they put it under water.” For more, go to “Öland, Sweden. Spring, A.D. 480.”