Roman-Era Temple Unearthed in Upper Egypt

ASWAN, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that the students of the Egyptian Excavation Field School have uncovered a second-century temple at the Kom Al-Rasras archaeological site. Cartouches of the Roman emperors Domitian, Hadrian, and Antonius Pius have been found engraved in its sandstone blocks. The temple, called “Khenu” in hieroglyphics, was made up of a three-chambered sanctuary, which led to a cross-sectional hall, and a second hall with a sandstone ramp. Stones engraved with stars that may have been part of the temple’s ceiling were found inside its walls. “The discovered site might be connected to [the quarries of the] Gebel el-Silsila area and the temple was most probably a part of the residential area of the quarry workers,” said Ayman Ashmawy of Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities. The excavators will continue to search for the residential area of the el-Silsila quarries. To read about a discovery at Gebel el-Silsila, go to “Egypt’s Immigrant Elite.”