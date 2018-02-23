Early Stone Tools Found in Eastern India

Friday, February 23, 2018

ODISHA, INDIA—India Today reports that excavations near the River Jira, which is located in eastern India, recovered stone tools and weapons resembling those found in eastern and southern Africa. “This discovery will help us in understanding migration and subsequent colonization by human beings in this part of India,” said P.K. Behera of Sambalpur University. The artifacts include cores as well as projectile points and a hand ax, which are thought to have been used to hunt large animals. Soil samples from the site will be tested in order to date the artifacts and learn more about environmental conditions at the time the tools were used. For more, go to “Earliest Stone Tools.”