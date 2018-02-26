26th-Dynasty Cemetery Discovered in Middle Egypt

Monday, February 26, 2018

CAIRO, EGYPT—Kaled el-Enany, Minister of Antiquities, announced the discovery of a 26th-Dynasty (664–525 B.C.) cemetery in Middle Egypt, according to an Ahram Online report. So far, the excavation team has found a tomb belonging to Hersa-Essei, a high priest of the god Thoth. Thirteen burials were found in the tomb, along with around 1,000 faience ushabti figurines. Four alabaster canopic jars holding mummified organs of the deceased were also recovered. The lids of the well-preserved jars depict the faces of the four sons of the god Horus. The names and titles of the deceased were written on the jars. The excavation team also found the mummy of the high priest Djehuty-Irdy-Es, which was decorated with blue and red beads, gilded bronze sheets, a bronze collar depicting the god Nut with outstretched wings, and two eyes made of bronze, ivory, and crystal. Four amulets engraved with hieroglyphic texts and bearing semi-precious stones were also found on the mummy. A total of 40 limestone sarcophagi have been recovered to date. El-Enany said the excavation of the cemetery is expected to last another five years. For more, go to “Tut’s Mesopotamian Side.”