Human Remains Recovered From World War II Wreckage

Friday, March 02, 2018

World War PalauFORT SHAFTER, HAWAII—Stars & Stripes reports that human remains have been recovered from sunken World War II–era airplanes off the coast of Palau by a joint underwater recovery team of soldiers, sailors, airmen, and civilians led by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. The remains are thought to belong to American air crews shot down in 1944. For more, go to “Letter From the Marshall Islands: Defuzing the Past.”

