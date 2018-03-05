search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Spanish Pistol Part Identified in Colorado

Monday, March 05, 2018

MESA COUNTY, COLORADO—The Daily Sentinel reports that a pistol part that may be 500 years old was unearthed at the Kannah Creek archaeological site in western Colorado. Known as a “dog,” the part has been identified as part of a spring-loaded arm in a Spanish wheellock pistol, dating to between 1500 and 1600. Such pistol parts are usually found in Texas and New Mexico. David Bailey of the Museums of Western Colorado thinks the part may have been carried to Colorado by Spanish explorers who traded with Ute Indians in the area. Pieces of Spanish armor and a rondel dagger have also been found at the Kannah Creek site. “We’re getting all the pieces but still don’t have a complete picture of what’s going on,” Bailey said. For more on archaeology in Colorado, go to “A Western Wiki-pedia.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Viking Great Army

Letter From Hungary

From the Trenches

The Mesopotamian Merchant Files

Off the Grid

He’s No Stone Face

Satellites on the Silk Road

Gods of the Galilee

The Venus of Vlakno

Caesar’s English Beachhead

Head in the Sand

Seals of Approval

Early Signs of Empire

Tut’s Mesopotamian Side

Newtonian Whiteboard

Nomadic Chic

Old Woman and the Sea

World Roundup

A rare Neolithic vintage, rock art on the Orinoco, Little Foot the Australopithecus, and medieval bishops’ bachelor pad

Artifact

The early sherd special

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America