World War II Wreckage Found in Coral Sea

Tuesday, March 06, 2018

Lexington shipwreck AustraliaSEATTLE, WASHINGTON—BBC News reports that the wreckage of USS Lexington, and 11 of the 35 planes it had been carrying, have been found in deep water off the east coast of Australia by a team of researchers led by Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen. Lexington, also known as “Lady Lex,” was scuttled in 1942, during the Battle of the Coral Sea, after it had been struck by Japanese bombs and torpedoes. More than 200 crew members were lost during the fighting, and more than 2,000 were rescued. Two Japanese aircraft carriers were also sunk during the battle, which prevented them from taking part in the Battle of Midway the following month and paved the way for an Allied victory. To read about another recent discovery of a World War II–era ship, go to “Finding Indianapolis.”

