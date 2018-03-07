Cannonballs Unearthed at Malaysia’s Fort Cornwallis

Wednesday, March 07, 2018

GEORGE TOWN, MALAYSIA—Nine cannonballs have been found near two cannons that were recently uncovered at Fort Cornwallis, according to a report in The Star. The ammunition was unearthed by graduate students Noridayu Bakry, Nurulnatasha Azman, Suhana Yusof, and Saw Chaw Ye of the University of Science Malaysia. “The cannonballs are not for the cannons as the sizes are comparatively smaller,” said Saw. One of the cannonballs measures about four inches in diameter; the others are smaller and may have been canister shot. Saw says the ammunition still has to be analyzed, but it could be from the same period as the 200-year-old cannons, which were marked with the emblem of Britain’s King George III. For more on archaeology in the region, go to “Letter From Singapore: The Lion City's Glorious Past.”