search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Cannonballs Unearthed at Malaysia’s Fort Cornwallis

Wednesday, March 07, 2018

GEORGE TOWN, MALAYSIA—Nine cannonballs have been found near two cannons that were recently uncovered at Fort Cornwallis, according to a report in The Star. The ammunition was unearthed by graduate students Noridayu Bakry, Nurulnatasha Azman, Suhana Yusof, and Saw Chaw Ye of the University of Science Malaysia. “The cannonballs are not for the cannons as the sizes are comparatively smaller,” said Saw. One of the cannonballs measures about four inches in diameter; the others are smaller and may have been canister shot. Saw says the ammunition still has to be analyzed, but it could be from the same period as the 200-year-old cannons, which were marked with the emblem of Britain’s King George III. For more on archaeology in the region, go to “Letter From Singapore: The Lion City's Glorious Past.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Viking Great Army

Letter From Hungary

From the Trenches

The Mesopotamian Merchant Files

Off the Grid

He’s No Stone Face

Satellites on the Silk Road

Gods of the Galilee

The Venus of Vlakno

Caesar’s English Beachhead

Head in the Sand

Seals of Approval

Early Signs of Empire

Tut’s Mesopotamian Side

Newtonian Whiteboard

Nomadic Chic

Old Woman and the Sea

World Roundup

A rare Neolithic vintage, rock art on the Orinoco, Little Foot the Australopithecus, and medieval bishops’ bachelor pad

Artifact

The early sherd special

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America