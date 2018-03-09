Dancing Shiva Sculpture Unearthed in Eastern India

Friday, March 09, 2018

SAMBALPUR, INDIA—According to a report in The New Indian Express, a four-foot-tall sculpture bearing an image of Lord Shiva as Nataraja, the Cosmic Dancer, has been found on the banks of the Devi River in eastern India. Archaeologists from the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) say the sculpture dates to the seventh or eighth century A.D., and may have stood on the top of a temple’s main tower. The team of researchers is examining other artifacts collected by locals for additional clues. Further excavation of the site could reveal traces of the temple, which may have been damaged in antiquity by invaders. For more, go to “Letter From India: Living Heritage at Risk.”