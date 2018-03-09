search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Dancing Shiva Sculpture Unearthed in Eastern India

Friday, March 09, 2018

SAMBALPUR, INDIA—According to a report in The New Indian Express, a four-foot-tall sculpture bearing an image of Lord Shiva as Nataraja, the Cosmic Dancer, has been found on the banks of the Devi River in eastern India. Archaeologists from the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) say the sculpture dates to the seventh or eighth century A.D., and may have stood on the top of a temple’s main tower. The team of researchers is examining other artifacts collected by locals for additional clues. Further excavation of the site could reveal traces of the temple, which may have been damaged in antiquity by invaders. For more, go to “Letter From India: Living Heritage at Risk.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Viking Great Army

Letter From Hungary

From the Trenches

The Mesopotamian Merchant Files

Off the Grid

He’s No Stone Face

Satellites on the Silk Road

Gods of the Galilee

The Venus of Vlakno

Caesar’s English Beachhead

Head in the Sand

Seals of Approval

Early Signs of Empire

Tut’s Mesopotamian Side

Newtonian Whiteboard

Nomadic Chic

Old Woman and the Sea

World Roundup

A rare Neolithic vintage, rock art on the Orinoco, Little Foot the Australopithecus, and medieval bishops’ bachelor pad

Artifact

The early sherd special

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America