search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Roman Mirror Frames Unearthed in Bulgaria

Monday, March 12, 2018

Bulgaria Roman mirrorsPAVLIKENI, BULGARIA—According to an Archaeology in Bulgaria report, five small lead frames that once held glass mirrors have been discovered in a building at a Roman villa and ceramic factory in northern Bulgaria. Archaeologist Kalin Chakarov of the Pavlikeni Museum of History said three of the mirrors had been decorated with an image of a krater, or large wine vessel, and leafy vines. They also were inscribed with the words “a good soul” in Greek. Mirrors are usually found in temples, but this building is thought to have been residential quarters for people who worked in the villa on the estate, thought to have been owned by a military veteran between the second and third centuries A.D. The site was abandoned after A.D. 235, perhaps due to barbarian invasion. For more on archaeology in Bulgaria, go to “Thracian Treasure Chest.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Viking Great Army

Letter From Hungary

From the Trenches

The Mesopotamian Merchant Files

Off the Grid

He’s No Stone Face

Satellites on the Silk Road

Gods of the Galilee

The Venus of Vlakno

Caesar’s English Beachhead

Head in the Sand

Seals of Approval

Early Signs of Empire

Tut’s Mesopotamian Side

Newtonian Whiteboard

Nomadic Chic

Old Woman and the Sea

World Roundup

A rare Neolithic vintage, rock art on the Orinoco, Little Foot the Australopithecus, and medieval bishops’ bachelor pad

Artifact

The early sherd special

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America