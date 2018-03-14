Roman Settlement Found in England

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

NORTH PETHERTON, ENGLAND—A settlement dating to the late Iron Age and Roman eras was found on a proposed construction site in southwestern England, according to a report in Somerset Live. Pottery, a possible ring ditch, and a pit were uncovered, along with three pieces of prehistoric worked flint and cropmarks of two enclosures. The site apparently went unused during the medieval period, and was then used for farming through the nineteenth century. The site will be preserved. To read about another site in the area, go to “Legends of Glastonbury Abbey.”