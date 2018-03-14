search
Utrecht Inhabited Far Longer Than Previously Thought

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

UTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS—Dutch News reports that people lived in Utrecht some 8,000 years earlier than previously thought. Archaeologist Linda Dielemans said postholes and artifacts dating back 11,000 years were found at a city construction site. The artifacts include flint and tools crafted during the Mesolithic, the Neolithic, and Bronze Age. A piece of wood carved with a face was also recovered from a waterlogged area. For more, go to “Letter From Rotterdam: The City and the Sea.”

