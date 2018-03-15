Ancient Port City Found Near Naples

Thursday, March 15, 2018

NAPLES, ITALY—ANSA reports that traces of the ancient port city of Palepolis have been discovered off the coast of Naples, near the Castel dell’Ovo. Underwater archaeologist Mario Negri said four tunnels, a ten-foot-wide street, and a trench have been found. “It’s a discovery that opens up a new scenario for reconstructing the ancient structure of Palepolis,” he said. The region was first settled some 3,000 years ago by merchants interested in minerals in the surrounding landscape, and eventually became a trade center fought over by the Greeks and the Etruscans, until the well-fortified city of Neapolis was built to the south. By the time of the Roman Empire, Palepolis had become home to patrician villas on the outskirts of Neapolis. For more, go to “Romans on the Bay of Naples.”