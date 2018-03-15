search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Ancient Port City Found Near Naples

Thursday, March 15, 2018

Naples ancient portNAPLES, ITALY—ANSA reports that traces of the ancient port city of Palepolis have been discovered off the coast of Naples, near the Castel dell’Ovo. Underwater archaeologist Mario Negri said four tunnels, a ten-foot-wide street, and a trench have been found. “It’s a discovery that opens up a new scenario for reconstructing the ancient structure of Palepolis,” he said. The region was first settled some 3,000 years ago by merchants interested in minerals in the surrounding landscape, and eventually became a trade center fought over by the Greeks and the Etruscans, until the well-fortified city of Neapolis was built to the south. By the time of the Roman Empire, Palepolis had become home to patrician villas on the outskirts of Neapolis. For more, go to “Romans on the Bay of Naples.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Viking Great Army

Letter From Hungary

From the Trenches

The Mesopotamian Merchant Files

Off the Grid

He’s No Stone Face

Satellites on the Silk Road

Gods of the Galilee

The Venus of Vlakno

Caesar’s English Beachhead

Head in the Sand

Seals of Approval

Early Signs of Empire

Tut’s Mesopotamian Side

Newtonian Whiteboard

Nomadic Chic

Old Woman and the Sea

World Roundup

A rare Neolithic vintage, rock art on the Orinoco, Little Foot the Australopithecus, and medieval bishops’ bachelor pad

Artifact

The early sherd special

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America