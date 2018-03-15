search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Waste From 1,700-Year-Old Feast Found in Scotland

Thursday, March 15, 2018

Iron Age feastORKNEY, SCOTLAND—The Scotsman reports that the site of an Iron Age feast has been found at The Cairns, on the island of South Ronaldsay. Martin Carruthers of the University of the Highlands and Islands said the bones of some 10,000 animals, including horses, cattle, red deer, and otters, have been found in a dump at the site, suggesting they had been cooked and eaten on the cliff overlooking Windwick Bay during a single event. Traces of metalworking have also been found at the site. Carruthers thinks the feast may have been held to celebrate the conclusion of making a big batch of brooches and pins, which may have been handed out to the members of the community during the party. A large building at the site may have been home to the people who organized the making of jewelry and the event. “These items are probably of such high value that people could never have the capacity to pay back the debt,” Carruthers surmised. “It holds you in your place. This whole event is about maintaining society.” To read in-depth about archaeology in the area, go to “Neolithic Europe's Remote Heart.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Viking Great Army

Letter From Hungary

From the Trenches

The Mesopotamian Merchant Files

Off the Grid

He’s No Stone Face

Satellites on the Silk Road

Gods of the Galilee

The Venus of Vlakno

Caesar’s English Beachhead

Head in the Sand

Seals of Approval

Early Signs of Empire

Tut’s Mesopotamian Side

Newtonian Whiteboard

Nomadic Chic

Old Woman and the Sea

World Roundup

A rare Neolithic vintage, rock art on the Orinoco, Little Foot the Australopithecus, and medieval bishops’ bachelor pad

Artifact

The early sherd special

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America