Medieval Settlement Unearthed in Dublin

Friday, March 23, 2018

DUBLIN, IRELAND—According to a report in The Journal a well-preserved settlement dating to the twelfth century has been found at a construction site in Dublin by archaeologists from Aisling Collins Archaeology Services. The site consists of dwellings, complete with gardens, cobbled stones, and smaller outbuildings where animals were probably housed. The excavation team recovered leather shoes, a wooden spoon and bowl, a copper alloy key, and a piece of slate inscribed with two birds and a picture of a figure riding a horse and carrying a shield and sword. They also unearthed items dating to the thirteenth and fourteenth centuries, including jug handles and evidence of a pit thought to have been used to tan hides. The artifacts will be housed in the National Museum of Ireland. To read about recent discoveries made in Cork, go to “Irish Vikings.”