Rare, Ancient Egyptian Relief Identified in England

Friday, March 23, 2018

Hatshepsut sculpted reliefSWANSEA, WALES—BBC News reports that a rare image of Hatshepsut, one of five women to have ruled Egypt as pharaoh, has been found in the collections at Swansea University. The front side of the sculpted relief fragment shows the head of a figure whose face is missing, and a fan. A cobra on the figure’s forehead marks her as a pharaoh. Egyptology lecturer Ken Griffin and his students spotted the image of Hatshepsut in an old photograph while reviewing the contents of Sir Henry Wellcome’s collection, which came to the university in 1971. Griffin has contacted the researchers of the Polish Archaeological Mission to Egypt, who are excavating, recording, and restoring the temple of Hatshepsut at Deir el-Bahri. They may be able to find the spot where the relief was once attached to a wall. For more, go to “Dawn of Egyptian Writing.”

