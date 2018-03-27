Thousands of Bronze Coins Unearthed in Japan

Tuesday, March 27, 2018

SAITAMA, JAPAN—According to a report in The Asahi Shimbun, at least 100,000 bronze coins with holes in their centers were discovered in a fifteenth-century ceramic jar at the Arai Horinouchi archaeological site, located on the island of Honshu. So far, researchers have studied 70 of the coins, which were strung on a piece of cord, and identified 19 different types, minted in China and other places in Japan. A thin wooden tablet had been placed at the edge of the jar’s stone lid, with the words “nihyaku rokuju,” meaning 260, written on it in ink. The label could indicate that 260 kan, or units of 1,000 coins, had been placed in the jar. For more, go to “Japan’s Early Anglers.”