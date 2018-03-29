Conservators Tackle Tutankhamun’s Tomb

Thursday, March 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA—Live Science reports that restoration and conservation of the tomb of Tutankhamun is nearly complete. When discovered by Howard Carter in 1922, the tomb in the Valley of the Kings had been sealed for more than 3,000 years by mud and rocks due to flooding that occurred soon after Tutankhamun’s death. Members of the Getty Conservation Institute and Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry analyzed brown spots that appeared on the walls soon after Carter opened the tomb. The spots were found to have been caused by microbes that are now dead and therefore no longer a threat to the ancient artworks. The wall paintings have been stabilized, and a new ventilation system was added to the tomb to deal with the humidity and carbon dioxide produced by visitors. Tourists can also bring dirt and dust into the tomb, which can lead to paint loss. New barriers have been installed to try to prevent additional scratches from being made on the walls in the tight space. Project specialist Lori Wong explained that the project has also allowed the conservators to collect information about the condition and causes of deterioration of the tomb that will help conservators to protect it in the future. For more, go to “Tut’s Mesopotamian Side.”