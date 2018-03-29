search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Conservators Tackle Tutankhamun’s Tomb

Thursday, March 29, 2018

Tut tomb conservationLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA—Live Science reports that restoration and conservation of the tomb of Tutankhamun is nearly complete. When discovered by Howard Carter in 1922, the tomb in the Valley of the Kings had been sealed for more than 3,000 years by mud and rocks due to flooding that occurred soon after Tutankhamun’s death. Members of the Getty Conservation Institute and Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry analyzed brown spots that appeared on the walls soon after Carter opened the tomb. The spots were found to have been caused by microbes that are now dead and therefore no longer a threat to the ancient artworks. The wall paintings have been stabilized, and a new ventilation system was added to the tomb to deal with the humidity and carbon dioxide produced by visitors. Tourists can also bring dirt and dust into the tomb, which can lead to paint loss. New barriers have been installed to try to prevent additional scratches from being made on the walls in the tight space. Project specialist Lori Wong explained that the project has also allowed the conservators to collect information about the condition and causes of deterioration of the tomb that will help conservators to protect it in the future. For more, go to “Tut’s Mesopotamian Side.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Viking Great Army

The Archaeology of Gardens

Letter From Hungary

From the Trenches

The Mesopotamian Merchant Files

Off the Grid

He’s No Stone Face

Satellites on the Silk Road

Gods of the Galilee

The Venus of Vlakno

Caesar’s English Beachhead

Head in the Sand

Seals of Approval

Early Signs of Empire

Tut’s Mesopotamian Side

Newtonian Whiteboard

Nomadic Chic

Old Woman and the Sea

World Roundup

A rare Neolithic vintage, rock art on the Orinoco, Little Foot the Australopithecus, and medieval bishops’ bachelor pad

Artifact

The early sherd special

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America