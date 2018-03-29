search
Bronze Mirror Discovered in Japan

Thursday, March 29, 2018

OKYAMA, JAPAN—The Asahi Shimbun reports that a bronze mirror was discovered earlier this month in one of two stone chambers in a burial mound dating to the late third to early fourth century A.D. The mirror, which was found in situ, measures about five and one-half inches in diameter, and is broken in half. Jun Mitsumoto of Okayama University said the mirror is probably of the “daryukyo” type. Daryukyo mirrors were sculpted in Japan with reliefs of imaginary beasts holding sticks in their mouths. “I think we can narrow down a highly accurate date of burial together with the shape of the tomb and other artifacts excavated from here,” Mitsumoto said. To read about another artifact from Japan, go to “Dogu Figurine.”

