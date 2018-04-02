search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Water Levels Likely Affected Canoe Routes Through Canada

Monday, April 02, 2018

Canada Wabanaki Canoe

 

NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA—CBC News reports that Chris Shaw of the University of New Brunswick has created a computer model to investigate possible birch-bark canoe routes through the territory inhabited by the members of the Wabanaki Confederacy. That territory stretches from Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and New Brunswick, across Maine and into parts of Quebec. The model analyzes data on water levels during the different seasons, and known archaeological sites of the Wabanaki nations. “Those environmental changes may have affected the ways prehistoric ancestral Wabanaki people would have moved through the landscape, the routes they would have selected, and how long it would take to move to significant places such as archaeological sites in the interior to coastlines,” Shaw said. Mallory Moran of the University of William and Mary is also studying possible First Nations canoe routes through language and place names given to portages. “Many of these routes were part of a seasonal cycle,” she explained. Sometimes the names of the routes indicate they were used for the hunting of specific animals or fish. The routes would also have been traveled to maintain relationships with neighboring nations, added Shane Perley-Dutcher of the Tobique First Nation. To read about another discovery in Canada, go to “Standing Still in Beringia?”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Viking Great Army

The Archaeology of Gardens

Letter From Hungary

From the Trenches

The Mesopotamian Merchant Files

Off the Grid

He’s No Stone Face

Satellites on the Silk Road

Gods of the Galilee

The Venus of Vlakno

Caesar’s English Beachhead

Head in the Sand

Seals of Approval

Early Signs of Empire

Tut’s Mesopotamian Side

Newtonian Whiteboard

Nomadic Chic

Old Woman and the Sea

World Roundup

A rare Neolithic vintage, rock art on the Orinoco, Little Foot the Australopithecus, and medieval bishops’ bachelor pad

Artifact

The early sherd special

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America