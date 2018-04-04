search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Graeco-Roman Temple Unearthed in Egypt’s Western Desert

Wednesday, April 04, 2018

Greco Roman templeSIWA OASIS, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a temple dating to the Greco-Roman period (332 B.C.–A.D. 395) has been uncovered at the Al-Salam archaeological site by a team from the Supreme Council of Antiquities. The front of the temple, parts of its foundations, and its main entrance have been revealed, according to Aymen Ashmawi, head of the Ministry’s Ancient Egyptian Antiquities Department. The structure’s outer walls measure more than three feet thick. Chambers in the temple open to a courtyard. Upper lintels and corner pillars decorated with egg-and-dart designs and other motifs have been recovered along with pottery, coins, a sculpture of a man’s head, and two limestone lion statues, one of which is missing its head. Ashmawi said the excavation of the temple is expected to be completed this year. For more on archaeology in Egypt, go to “Tut’s Mesopotamian Side.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Viking Great Army

The Archaeology of Gardens

Letter From Hungary

From the Trenches

The Mesopotamian Merchant Files

Off the Grid

He’s No Stone Face

Satellites on the Silk Road

Gods of the Galilee

The Venus of Vlakno

Caesar’s English Beachhead

Head in the Sand

Seals of Approval

Early Signs of Empire

Tut’s Mesopotamian Side

Newtonian Whiteboard

Nomadic Chic

Old Woman and the Sea

World Roundup

A rare Neolithic vintage, rock art on the Orinoco, Little Foot the Australopithecus, and medieval bishops’ bachelor pad

Artifact

The early sherd special

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America