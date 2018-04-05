search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Computer Model Tests Sunstone Navigation

Thursday, April 05, 2018

Viking sunstone navigationBUDAPEST, HUNGARY—Science Magazine reports that Gábor Horváth and Dénes Száz of Eötvös Loránd University created computer simulations of 3,600 Viking sea voyages from Bergen, Norway, westward to Hvarf, Greenland, in order to test the possible use of sunstones in navigation. Scholars speculate the Vikings may have used ultrapure crystals of calcite, cordierite, and tourmaline to split sunlight and spot the rings of polarized light around the sun. This would make navigation possible on a cloudy day, when the sun is otherwise hidden. Sunstones are mentioned in Viking literature, but no such crystal has been found at any Viking shipwreck site. The simulation tested travel between the spring equinox and the summer solstice, and varied in the amount of cloud coverage, the type of crystal, and how often a navigator might have used a sunstone to find the sun and adjust the ship’s course. The simulations suggest that if the Vikings had checked the position of the sun every three hours or less, in an equal number of morning and afternoon readings, they could have successfully navigated to their destinations more than 90 percent of the time. Slight differences were found in the performance of the different minerals as well. Cordierite was found to be the most reliable overall. For more, go to “The Viking Great Army.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Viking Great Army

The Archaeology of Gardens

Letter From Hungary

From the Trenches

The Mesopotamian Merchant Files

Off the Grid

He’s No Stone Face

Satellites on the Silk Road

Gods of the Galilee

The Venus of Vlakno

Caesar’s English Beachhead

Head in the Sand

Seals of Approval

Early Signs of Empire

Tut’s Mesopotamian Side

Newtonian Whiteboard

Nomadic Chic

Old Woman and the Sea

World Roundup

A rare Neolithic vintage, rock art on the Orinoco, Little Foot the Australopithecus, and medieval bishops’ bachelor pad

Artifact

The early sherd special

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America