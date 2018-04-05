Roman Tomb Unearthed in Bulgaria

Thursday, April 05, 2018

PLOVDIV, BULGARIA—According to a report in The Sofia Globe, a Roman tomb dating to between the second and third centuries was discovered in the western necropolis of Philippopolis, during repair work at the Medical University of Plovdiv. The tomb was made of bricks and capped with a granite slab. The large, intact structure is thought to hold the remains of a family. “By examining the skeletons, we will get information about the gender and age of the buried, their health, whether they have suffered from illness, and what kind of medical interventions they have had,” said Georgi Tomov of the Medical University. The western necropolis was the largest of four burial areas in the prosperous ancient city. For more on archaeology in Bulgaria, go to “Iconic Discovery.”