Ayutthaya Period Pottery Recovered in Thailand

Friday, April 06, 2018

TRANG, THAILAND—According to a report in the Bangkok Post, several pieces of pottery and porcelain were recovered from a rice field in southern Thailand. The artifacts are estimated to be more than 300 years old, based upon blue floral patterns on the porcelain that were popular during the Ayutthaya Period. The artifacts may have been brought closer to the surface when an irrigation canal was dug into the field some 40 years ago. Archaeologists will continue to study the vessels and the area where they were found. For more on archaeology in the region, go to “Letter From Cambodia: The Battle Over Preah Vihear.”

