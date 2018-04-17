search
Stone Foundation May Mark Copenhagen’s Oldest Church

Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Medieval Copenhagen churchCOPENHAGEN, DENMARK—According to a report in the Copenhagen Post, the foundations of a building or a dyke have been found in Copenhagen’s City Hall Square, near the remains of 20 people thought to have lived some 1,000 years ago. The foundations may have supported the city’s first Christian church. It had been thought that Copenhagen had been a fishing village at the time. “If it is a church, it would further prove that Copenhagen was an established city at the start of the Middle Ages,” said archaeologist Lars Ewald Jensen of the Museum of Copenhagen. The museum will continue to study the skeletons. To read about a discovery from a later period of the city's history, go to "Kidnapped in Copenhangen." 

