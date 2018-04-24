Scientists Evaluate Claims of Carib Cannibalism

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK—According to a report in The Guardian, a team of researchers led by Reg Murphy of Syracuse University is looking for evidence of the foods eaten by the Caribs who lived on a 12-acre site in Indian Creek on the island of Antigua from about A.D. 1300 until they were displaced by Europeans. Colonial-era historians claimed that the Caribs were cannibals who wiped out the Arawak people who had inhabited Antigua before them. The excavation has uncovered tiny bones, pollen, and stone tools bearing residues of fish and corn. “From analyzing their diet we have found no evidence that Caribs ever ate humans,” Murphy said. The researchers are now investigating why the Caribs and Arawaks chose to live in an inland area, away from marine resources, for some 2,000 years. “We don’t know what was so special about here, or how they could have survived in this scrubby area,” Murphy said. For more on archaeology in the Caribbean, go to “Tracing Slave Origins.”