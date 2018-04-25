search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Castle Moat Uncovered in Nottinghamshire

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

England Newark castleNOTTINGHAMSHIRE, ENGLAND—The Nottingham Post reports that a ten-foot-deep moat was discovered at Newark Castle’s castle gate during work to improve Nottingham’s water and sewer systems. Newark Castle was first built of timber and then later reconstructed of stone in the twelfth century. The castle’s moat held animal bones and pottery dating to the thirteenth and fourteenth centuries, suggesting the ditch had begun to fill in as the castle began to fall into decay, according to archaeologist Vicky Owen. “We have read about there being a moat and mention it as part of tours so to have this find confirming the existence of the moat brings it to reality,” said castle warden Floss Newman. The castle was partially demolished in 1648, during England’s Civil War. To read in-depth about excavations at another castle, go to “Letter From England: Stronghold of the Kings in the North.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Emblems for the Afterlife

Letter From the Philippines

From the Trenches

Conquistador Contagion

Off the Grid

Circle of Life

Norwegian Knight

A Night Out in Leicestershire

The Pirate Book Club

Alternative Deathstyles

Afterlife Under the Waves

No Dice Left Unturned

A Mark of Distinction

Early Buddhism in India

A Bronze Age Landmark

Time’s Arrow

We Are Family

World Roundup

Taino DNA, island Etruscans, IRA buttons, gate to the afterlife, and the last wild horses

Artifact

Man of the hours

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America