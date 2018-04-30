Unfinished Canoe Discovered in New Zealand

Monday, April 30, 2018

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND—Radio New Zealand reports that a road crew working on the North Island of New Zealand uncovered a Maori waka, or canoe, near the Okahu Inlet. The unfinished wooden vessel measures about 30 feet long. “This is a significant discovery that will grow our understanding of where and how waka were made,” said Kelvin Davis, Crown/Maori Relations Minister. The waka is said to still be connected to the trunk of a kauri tree. The waka will be secured, conserved, and dated. For more, go to “World Roundup: New Zealand.”