search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Unfinished Canoe Discovered in New Zealand

Monday, April 30, 2018

New Zealand wakaAUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND—Radio New Zealand reports that a road crew working on the North Island of New Zealand uncovered a Maori waka, or canoe, near the Okahu Inlet. The unfinished wooden vessel measures about 30 feet long. “This is a significant discovery that will grow our understanding of where and how waka were made,” said Kelvin Davis, Crown/Maori Relations Minister. The waka is said to still be connected to the trunk of a kauri tree. The waka will be secured, conserved, and dated. For more, go to “World Roundup: New Zealand.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Emblems for the Afterlife

Letter From the Philippines

From the Trenches

Conquistador Contagion

Off the Grid

Circle of Life

Norwegian Knight

A Night Out in Leicestershire

The Pirate Book Club

Alternative Deathstyles

Afterlife Under the Waves

No Dice Left Unturned

A Mark of Distinction

Early Buddhism in India

A Bronze Age Landmark

Time’s Arrow

We Are Family

World Roundup

Taino DNA, island Etruscans, IRA buttons, gate to the afterlife, and the last wild horses

Artifact

Man of the hours

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America