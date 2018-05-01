Cuneiform Tablets May Have Originated in Unknown City

Tuesday, May 01, 2018

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK—Live Science reports that hundreds of 4,000-year-old tablets seized from the company Hobby Lobby by the United States government are thought to have been looted from Irisagrig, a Sumerian city whose exact location remains unknown to scholars. The cuneiform tablets in the collection of artifacts purchased by Hobby Lobby were inscribed with legal and administrative texts, and incantations, or magical spells. Other texts from Irisagrig have recently appeared on the antiquities market, as well, according to Manuel Molina of the Spanish National Research Council. All of the artifacts seized from Hobby Lobby will be handed over to Iraq’s ambassador to the United States in a ceremony to be held in Washington, D.C., tomorrow. To read in-depth about cuneiform tablets, go to “The World's Oldest Writing.”