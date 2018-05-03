search
Texts Found on Small Dead Sea Scroll Fragments

Thursday, May 03, 2018

Dead Sea Scroll Fragment

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL—According to a Live Science report, examination of fragments of the Dead Sea Scrolls has revealed previously unseen texts. The Israel Antiquities Authority announced that the writing was spotted by researcher Oren Ableman of Hebrew University on fragments of scrolls that had been recovered from Cave 11, and appeared to be blank. Using infrared imaging, Ableman discovered Hebrew letters and words on the fragments. He was able to determine that some of the scraps had fallen from the scrolls of Deuteronomy and Leviticus, two books from the Hebrew Bible, and from the Book of Jubilees, which was written during the same period. Of the many fragments in the collection, one is thought to be from an unknown third copy of the Temple Scroll; a piece of Psalm 147:1 from the Great Psalms Scroll which suggests the ancient version of the Psalm is slightly shorter than the modern one; and a fragment bearing letters written in paleo-Hebrew that could belong to an unknown manuscript. To read about another Dead Sea Scrolls-related discovery, go to "Scroll Search." 

