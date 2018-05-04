search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Mesolithic Settlement Found in Copenhagen

Friday, May 04, 2018

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK—The Copenhagen Post reports that flint arrowheads as well as human and animal bones have been uncovered during construction work at Kastellet, a star-shaped fortress dating to the seventeenth century located in what is now Copenhagen. The artifacts suggest a settlement stood on the site some 7,000 years ago. The people who lived there are thought to have been hunter-gatherers who were part of the Kongemose culture, which covered southern Scandinavia. To read about another discovery in Denmark, go to “Bronze Age Bride.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Emblems for the Afterlife

Letter From the Philippines

From the Trenches

Conquistador Contagion

Off the Grid

Circle of Life

Norwegian Knight

A Night Out in Leicestershire

The Pirate Book Club

Alternative Deathstyles

Afterlife Under the Waves

No Dice Left Unturned

A Mark of Distinction

Early Buddhism in India

A Bronze Age Landmark

Time’s Arrow

We Are Family

World Roundup

Taino DNA, island Etruscans, IRA buttons, gate to the afterlife, and the last wild horses

Artifact

Man of the hours

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America