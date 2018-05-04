Mesolithic Settlement Found in Copenhagen

Friday, May 04, 2018

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK—The Copenhagen Post reports that flint arrowheads as well as human and animal bones have been uncovered during construction work at Kastellet, a star-shaped fortress dating to the seventeenth century located in what is now Copenhagen. The artifacts suggest a settlement stood on the site some 7,000 years ago. The people who lived there are thought to have been hunter-gatherers who were part of the Kongemose culture, which covered southern Scandinavia. To read about another discovery in Denmark, go to “Bronze Age Bride.”