Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Third Radar Study of Tutankhamun’s Tomb Completed

Monday, May 07, 2018

Tutankhamun tomb studyCAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a third radar survey of Tutankhamun’s tomb has found no evidence of any hidden chambers. Francesco Porcelli of the Polytechnic University of Turin led the team that conducted ground-penetrating radar (GPR) studies of the tomb, which is located in the Valley of the Kings. Porcelli said the GPR found no evidence of walls, voids, or doorjambs or lintels in the natural rock adjacent to the tomb. To read in-depth about tomb paintings in Egypt, go to “Emblems for the Afterlife.”

