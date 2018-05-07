Third Radar Study of Tutankhamun’s Tomb Completed
Monday, May 07, 2018
CAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a third radar survey of Tutankhamun’s tomb has found no evidence of any hidden chambers. Francesco Porcelli of the Polytechnic University of Turin led the team that conducted ground-penetrating radar (GPR) studies of the tomb, which is located in the Valley of the Kings. Porcelli said the GPR found no evidence of walls, voids, or doorjambs or lintels in the natural rock adjacent to the tomb. To read in-depth about tomb paintings in Egypt, go to “Emblems for the Afterlife.”
Advertisement
Taino DNA, island Etruscans, IRA buttons, gate to the afterlife, and the last wild horses
Man of the hours
Advertisement
Advertisement