search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Alutiiq Fish Trip Spotted From the Air in Alaska

Thursday, May 10, 2018

KODIAK, ALASKA—KTOO Public Media reports that archaeologist Patrick Saltonstall of Alutiiq Museum spotted an Alutiiq fish trap during a recent helicopter survey of the Kodiak Archipelago. “I’d actually been there on survey and had found a village there and hadn’t seen the fish trap,” Saltonstall said. The trap is only the second to have been found in the area. Built some 500 years ago along the shoreline, the traps worked by allowing fish to enter their walls during high tide, but when the tide went out, the fish were stuck. Saltonstall also thinks rock spires, now inhabited by puffins, may have been used as defensive watchtowers. “They must’ve had a rope ladder they built to get up and down, and probably, they were hoisting baskets of food up,” he speculated. To read in-depth about archaeology in Alaska, go to “Cultural Revival.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Emblems for the Afterlife

Global Cargo

Letter From the Philippines

From the Trenches

Conquistador Contagion

Off the Grid

Circle of Life

Norwegian Knight

A Night Out in Leicestershire

The Pirate Book Club

Alternative Deathstyles

Afterlife Under the Waves

No Dice Left Unturned

A Mark of Distinction

Early Buddhism in India

A Bronze Age Landmark

Time’s Arrow

We Are Family

World Roundup

Taino DNA, island Etruscans, IRA buttons, gate to the afterlife, and the last wild horses

Artifact

Man of the hours

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America