Thousands of 2,000-Year-Old Bones Unearthed in Denmark

AARHUS, DENMARK—AFP reports that the 2,000-year-old bones of more than 80 boys and men have been recovered from a bog in Denmark that could hold the remains of as many as 380 people. Mette Løvschal of Aarhus University said many of the well-preserved bones bear fresh cut marks from sharp weapons. She thinks the boys and men were killed in battle by Roman soldiers who raided Germania, or by warriors from a rival tribe. “They do not seem to have a lot of healed trauma, from experience with previous battles,” she said. Most of the wounds are on the right sides of the warriors’ bodies, which suggests they had been holding shields with their left arms. Gnaw marks on the bones suggest the bodies lay on the battlefield before they were stripped of personal belongings and deposited in the bog. Four of the pelvises found in the bog had been strung on a stick. “It seems to have aggressive undertones to it as well,” Løvschal said. For more, go to “Denmark’s Bog Dogs.”