search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Thousands of 2,000-Year-Old Bones Unearthed in Denmark

Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Denmark warrior bonesAARHUS, DENMARK—AFP reports that the 2,000-year-old bones of more than 80 boys and men have been recovered from a bog in Denmark that could hold the remains of as many as 380 people. Mette Løvschal of Aarhus University said many of the well-preserved bones bear fresh cut marks from sharp weapons. She thinks the boys and men were killed in battle by Roman soldiers who raided Germania, or by warriors from a rival tribe. “They do not seem to have a lot of healed trauma, from experience with previous battles,” she said. Most of the wounds are on the right sides of the warriors’ bodies, which suggests they had been holding shields with their left arms. Gnaw marks on the bones suggest the bodies lay on the battlefield before they were stripped of personal belongings and deposited in the bog. Four of the pelvises found in the bog had been strung on a stick. “It seems to have aggressive undertones to it as well,” Løvschal said. For more, go to “Denmark’s Bog Dogs.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Emblems for the Afterlife

Global Cargo

Letter From the Philippines

From the Trenches

Conquistador Contagion

Off the Grid

Circle of Life

Norwegian Knight

A Night Out in Leicestershire

The Pirate Book Club

Alternative Deathstyles

Afterlife Under the Waves

No Dice Left Unturned

A Mark of Distinction

Early Buddhism in India

A Bronze Age Landmark

Time’s Arrow

We Are Family

World Roundup

Taino DNA, island Etruscans, IRA buttons, gate to the afterlife, and the last wild horses

Artifact

Man of the hours

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America