Greco-Roman Bath Site Unearthed in Egypt

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Egypt red brick bathGHARBEYA, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that sections of a large red-brick building have been unearthed at the San El-Hagar archaeological site in northern Egypt by a team of researchers led by Saeed El-Asal of the Supreme Council of Antiquities. The building is thought to have been part of a Greco-Roman bath complex. Pottery, terracotta statues, bronze tools and coins, a stone engraved with hieroglyphs, and a small statue of a lamb have been recovered, in addition to a gold coin minted during the reign of King Ptolemy IV (244-204 B.C.) in honor of his father, Ptolemy III, whose portrait appears on one side.  A horn of plenty and the king's name adorn the obverse. To read in-depth about tomb paintings in Egypt, go to “Emblems for the Afterlife.”

