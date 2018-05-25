search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Hawaiian Artifact Returned to Islands

Friday, May 25, 2018

HONOLULU, HAWAII—KHON2 News reports that a Hawaiian wooden carving thought to date to the eighteenth or nineteenth century will be handed over to the Bishop Museum. Known as a ki’i, or image, the 20-inch-tall carving represents the Hawaiian god Ku, who is depicted as a human figure wearing a headdress and standing in a warrior pose, with knees bent, calves flexed, and hands clenched at the back of the thighs. “It’s representative of the classic Kona style of ki’i that was carved most typically in the Kona region during the reign of Kamehameha I,” said Melanie Ide, president of the Bishop Museum. The ki’i is known to have been in a private collection in Europe since at least 1940. For more, go to “In Search of History's Great Rulers: Kamehameha I, King of Hawaii.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Emblems for the Afterlife

Global Cargo

Letter From the Philippines

From the Trenches

Conquistador Contagion

Off the Grid

Circle of Life

Norwegian Knight

A Night Out in Leicestershire

The Pirate Book Club

Alternative Deathstyles

Afterlife Under the Waves

No Dice Left Unturned

A Mark of Distinction

Early Buddhism in India

A Bronze Age Landmark

Time’s Arrow

We Are Family

World Roundup

Taino DNA, island Etruscans, IRA buttons, gate to the afterlife, and the last wild horses

Artifact

Man of the hours

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America