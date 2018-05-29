search
Man Crushed by Fallen Stone Uncovered at Pompeii

Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Pompeii door jambNAPLES, ITALY—According to an Associated Press report, the skeleton of a man who was crushed by a fallen stone has been unearthed at Pompeii. The block of stone, thought to have been a doorjamb violently thrown by a pyroclastic cloud during the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in A.D. 79, rests on the man’s upper body. Officials said that an infection in the man's tibia may have impeded his ability to walk. This would have made escape difficult for the man, who was at least 30 years old. To read more about life at Pompeii, go to “Food and Wine Gardens: Pompeii, Italy.”

