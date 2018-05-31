search
Intact Roman Sarcophagus Found in Serbia

Thursday, May 31, 2018

KOSTOLAC, SERBIA—According to a Reuters report, an intact sarcophagus containing two skeletons, gold and silver jewelry, a silver mirror, and three glass perfume bottles has been discovered in the ancient Roman city of Viminacium. Founded in the first century A.D., the city was capital of the province of Moesia Superior and home to as many as 40,000 people. Anthropologist Ilija Mikic said the skeletons belonged to a tall, middle-aged man and a younger woman. She was buried wearing gold earrings, a necklace, and hair pins, while he wore a silver belt buckle. Remains of his shoes were also found. “We can conclude that these two people surely belonged to a higher social class,” Mikic said. To read about a Gallo-Roman necropolis discovered in France, go to “Shackled for Eternity.”

Recent Issues


