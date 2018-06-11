Possible Forgotten Illyrian City Found in Albania

Monday, June 11, 2018

SHKODER, ALBANIA—Science in Poland reports that a 2,000-year-old archaeological site covering about 50 acres has been found in northwestern Albania. The city is thought to be Bassania, which was described by the Roman historian Livy in his discussion of battles with Gentius, the last king of Illyria. Piotr Dyczek of the University of Warsaw said the city’s gate, two bastions, and wide stone walls have been uncovered. The ten-foot wide walls were constructed of stone blocks and filled with small stones and earth. Coins and pottery found near the walls have been dated to as early as the fourth century B.C. Dyczek thinks the city was forgotten after the defeat at the hands of the Romans, since it is not known to have been mentioned in the writings of later travelers. Erosion of the site’s stone features eventually blended them into the site’s rocky surroundings. For more on archaeology in Albania, go to “Letter From Albania: A Road Trip Through Time.”