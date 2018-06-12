Medieval Ossuary Unearthed in Slovakia

Tuesday, June 12, 2018

ŠAMORÍN, SLOVAKIA—The Slovak Spectator reports that an ossuary dating to the twelfth or thirteenth century has been uncovered in the town of Šamorín in western Slovakia. Bones were put in the circular, underground room, which was dedicated to the Christian Saint Nicholas, to free up space in the nearby Romanesque church’s cemetery. A chapel made of bricks sat on top of the stone-lined structure. “Within Slovakia, it is a discovery of important cultural and historic value,” said archaeologist Peter Grznár of the Regional Monument Institute. Similar ossuaries have been found in Bratislava, Trnava, Banská Štiavnica, and Kremnica, indicating that the town of Šamorín was also an important town during the years of the Hungarian monarchy. For more on Romanesque structures, go to “Off the Grid: Historic Prague.”