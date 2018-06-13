Rock Art Discovered in Egypt’s Eastern Desert

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

CAIRO, EGYPT—According to an Associated Press report, rock art panels and extensive flint-working areas have been discovered in Egypt’s Eastern Desert by a team of Egyptian archaeologists and researchers led by John Coleman Darnielen of Yale University. Bulls, donkeys, Barbary sheep, an addax, and a giraffe are said to be among the images found in three areas in the Wadi Umm Tineidba. The oldest of the panels is thought to date to the Predynastic period, between 3500 and 3100 B.C. The team also found an ancient well, burial tumuli, and a previously unrecorded settlement dating to the Late Roman period. One of the burial tumuli contained the remains of a woman who had been buried with a strand of carnelian beads and shells from the Red Sea. To read about another recent discovery in Egypt, go to “Honoring Osiris.”