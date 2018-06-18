Bronze Age Village Discovered in China

Monday, June 18, 2018

HOHHOT, CHINA—Xinhua reports that a 3,000-year-old village covering about four acres has been found in northern China. Pottery, ditches, and three tombs are currently under excavation. “The discovery will provide new reference for studies on archaeology and culture in [the] southeast region of Inner Mongolia during the Bronze Age,” said Cao Jian’en of the Inner Mongolia Regional Institute of Archaeology. For more on archaeology in China, go to “Underground Party.”