Mutilated Bodies Uncovered in England

Monday, June 18, 2018

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND—Archaeological investigation ahead of road construction in Cambridgeshire has uncovered the graves of two men whose legs were chopped off at the knees, according to The Guardian. The men’s skulls were also smashed in. Archaeologist Kasia Gdaniec of the Cambridge County Council said the men are thought to have lived in the late Roman or early Saxon period. Their bodies were buried in graves placed at right angles to each other. The upper part of another body was found in a timber-lined well about 165 feet from the graves. The well had fallen out of use, and had been partially filled in with rubbish when the torso was deposited with its head intact. “People talk about the archaeology of conquest, but I have never felt it as strongly as here,” said Gdaniec. “The Romans arrive, the people who were here are completely subjugated, everything changes and is never the same again.” For more on the Roman period in England, go to “A Villa under the Garden.”