Shipwreck Unearthed in Denmark

Friday, June 22, 2018

Denmark wooden shipVORDINGBORG, DENMARK—According to a report in The Copenhagen Post, a well-preserved shipwreck has been found at a construction site near the eastern coast of the island of Zealand, in an area that had been under water up until the early twentieth century. The ship, made of oak some 500 years ago, was probably about 50 feet long and 20 feet wide. Archaeologists from the Museum Sydøstdanmark have recovered iron nails, caulking, and rope-work from the ship. For more on archaeology in Denmark, go to “Denmark’s Bog Dogs.”

