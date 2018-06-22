search
2,000-Year-Old Grave Excavated in Siberia

Friday, June 22, 2018

Russia woman graveST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA—According to a report in The Siberian Times, archaeologists from the Russian Academy of Sciences have excavated a 2,000-year-old stone-lined grave containing the well-preserved burial of a woman wearing clothing made of silk and a beaded belt with a jet buckle, pottery vessels, and a birch bark box. “There was a funeral meal in the vessels, and on her chest a pouch with pine nuts,” said Natalya Solovieva. The birch bark box contained a Chinese mirror and had been placed near her head. The grave is located on the shore of the reservoir of Siberia’s Sayano-Shushenskaya dam on the Yenisei River, and has been covered with water at times since the dam's construction in the late twentieth century. To read about another recent discovery in Siberia, go to “Nomadic Chic.”

