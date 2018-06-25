Archaeology Magazine

Monday, June 25, 2018

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA—First Coast News reports that burials have been found in downtown St. Augustine, beneath Charlotte Street, in an area that may have once been under the floor of the first Roman Catholic parish church in what is now the United States. The church was built in 1572 and was in use until it was burned down by the British in 1702. More than 20 colonial-era burials were found at the corner of Charlotte and King Streets during utility work last year. St. Augustine city archaeologist Andrea White said the skeletons will be reburied when the work is finished, either deeper under Charlotte Street, or in the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine.