Ancient Gold Artifacts Recovered in Ireland

Friday, June 29, 2018

COUNTY DONEGAL, IRELAND—According to a BBC News report, a farmer in the northern reaches of Ireland turned up four gold artifacts resembling bracelets while digging a drain in a field. After an initial examination, Maeve Sikora, keeper of Irish Antiquities at the National Museum of Ireland, thinks they may date to the Bronze Age or earlier. Farmer Norman Witherow said he and his crew found the objects under a stone and about two feet of earth. “I couldn’t figure out what they were,” he said, “they were covered in clay and we had no idea if they were gold or even copper.” He handed the artifacts over to Donegal County Museum, where officials contacted Sikora, who will transport the artifacts to Dublin for further study. For more, go to “Bronze Age Ireland’s Taste in Gold.”

