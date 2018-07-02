search
Tomb Complex Discovered in China’s Henan Province

Monday, July 02, 2018

SANMENXIA CITY, CHINA—China.org reports that 21 tombs and six pits containing the remains of animals were discovered near central China’s Shangshihe village during a construction project. The tombs are thought to contain the remains of nobles who lived during the Spring and Autumn Period, from 770 to 476 B.C. The skeletons of 28 horses buried lying on their sides, along with several dogs, were found in the six rectangular pits. Close to 500 artifacts made of copper, pottery, and jade were also recovered. To read about another recent discovery in China, go to “Early Signs of Empire.”

Recent Issues


