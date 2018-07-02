Osiris Statuette Found in Egypt
Monday, July 02, 2018
CAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a statuette was discovered on the eastern side of the King Djoser Step Pyramid in Saqqara during restoration work. Sabri Farag, head of the site, said the artifact was in a small hole between the pyramid’s huge blocks. “The statue was probably concealed in this area by a priest of Saqqara in antiquity,” Farag explained. The figurine depicts Osiris, the god of resurrection and eternity, wearing a double crown and holding a feather and a scepter. It will be cleaned and restored. To read about another recent discovery in Egypt relating to Osiris, go to “Honoring Osiris.”
