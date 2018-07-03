search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

2,000-Year-Old Sealed Sarcophagus Found in Egypt

Tuesday, July 03, 2018

Egypt Alexandria sarcophagusSIDI GABER, EGYPT—According to a Yahoo! News UK report, a black sarcophagus dating to the Ptolemaic period and a head carved from alabaster have been unearthed in Alexandria. The sarcophagus, found 16 feet underground, was revealed during a construction project and is still sealed. “Experts have not yet determined to whom the tomb belongs,” said Mostafa Waziri of the Supreme Council of Antiquities. To read about another recent discovery in Egypt, go to “Honoring Osiris.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Westminster Abbey’s Hidden History

Letter from England

From the Trenches

Sun Storm

Off the Grid

Honoring Osiris

Mirror, Mirror

Pompeii Revisited

Nazi Sub Discovered

Divine Invitation

Samurai Nest Egg

Far From Home

Late Antique TLC

Pinpoint Precision

A Final Account

Seaworthy Sumerians

Tales Out of School

World Roundup

New Mexico’s giant sloth, Peruvian llama sacrifice, Sweden’s oldest onion, bovine brain surgery, and the first Arabians

Artifact

It was a bout time, too

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America