2,000-Year-Old Sealed Sarcophagus Found in Egypt

Tuesday, July 03, 2018

SIDI GABER, EGYPT—According to a Yahoo! News UK report, a black sarcophagus dating to the Ptolemaic period and a head carved from alabaster have been unearthed in Alexandria. The sarcophagus, found 16 feet underground, was revealed during a construction project and is still sealed. “Experts have not yet determined to whom the tomb belongs,” said Mostafa Waziri of the Supreme Council of Antiquities. To read about another recent discovery in Egypt, go to “Honoring Osiris.”