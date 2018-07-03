2,000-Year-Old Sealed Sarcophagus Found in Egypt
Tuesday, July 03, 2018
SIDI GABER, EGYPT—According to a Yahoo! News UK report, a black sarcophagus dating to the Ptolemaic period and a head carved from alabaster have been unearthed in Alexandria. The sarcophagus, found 16 feet underground, was revealed during a construction project and is still sealed. “Experts have not yet determined to whom the tomb belongs,” said Mostafa Waziri of the Supreme Council of Antiquities. To read about another recent discovery in Egypt, go to “Honoring Osiris.”
Advertisement
New Mexico’s giant sloth, Peruvian llama sacrifice, Sweden’s oldest onion, bovine brain surgery, and the first Arabians
It was a bout time, too
Advertisement
Advertisement